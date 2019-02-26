Home

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
Holland's United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Holland's United Methodist Church
Betty "B.J." Moore


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty "B.J." Moore Obituary
Betty Jean

"B.J." Moore

April 15, 1935 – February 24, 2019

Raleigh

Betty Jean "B.J." Moore, 83, of Raleigh, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wells Wilson and Effie Ray Quinn, as well as her brother, Billy Wilson.

After many years, Betty retired from North Carolina Industrial Commission, Raleigh, NC.

Betty is survived by her son, Neal Moore (Sharon); daughter, Karen M. Woodall (Dave); grandchildren, Nicole Johnson (Michael), Ryan Moore (Heather Millsaps), Shannen Meilinger (Brian), Bryant Woodall (Jesse Morgan), Cody Woodall (Christine), and Chase Woodall; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Cassidy Johnson; sister, Edna Pumroy, and brother, Johnny Lockerman.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, February 27 at Holland's United Methodist Church. The family will be receiving friends from 1:45 – 2:45 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions Life Care, Raleigh, NC.

Arrangements are made by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Garner, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2019
