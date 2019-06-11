Betty N. Norris



June 4, 1936 - June 8, 2019



RALEIGH



Betty N. Norris, 83, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



Betty was born in Harnett County on June 4, 1936, the daughter of the late James and Esther Norris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Norris, Sr.; sisters, Lovenia Hamilton, Christine Norris, Ruth Beasley, Katherine Searcy, and Janice Sais; brothers, Avant Norris, John Norris, Wilbert "Shorty" Norris, and Robert Norris.



She is survived by her loving family which includes daughters, Denise Boldt (Karl) of Cary, Marion Elise Whitley (Doug) of Raleigh; sons, Charles Norris, Jr. (Brenda) of Princeton, Carl "Mickey" Norris (Renee) of New Bern; sisters, Ruby Baker of Angier, Mary Owens (Ersel) of GA; brother, Aaron Norris of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Karla James (Scott), Justin Boldt (Cara), Steven Pearce (Allison), Paul Martin (Alicia), Beth Long (Danny), Michelle Wallace, Teresa Wall, Keri Byrd (Dusty), Sara Norris; great grandchildren, Connor James, Jesse Boldt, Cole Boldt, Lila Boldt, Cruz Pearce, Sloan Pearce, Hattie Martin, Abel Martin, Addison Martin, Caleb Long, Emma Long, Summer Long, Finch Wallace, Blakley Wallace, McKenzie Wall, Avery Byrd, and Peyton Byrd.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Transitions LifeCare Hospice: 250 Hospice Cir., Raleigh, NC 27607 or Vandora Springs FWB Church: 1521 Vandora Springs Rd., Garner, NC 27529.



Published in The News & Observer on June 11, 2019