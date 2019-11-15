|
Betty Pounds Lee
March 29, 1938 - November 12, 2019
Raleigh
Betty Pounds Lee, 81, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. A Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, she was born and raised in Clayton, NC by her late parents, Nolton Pounds and Gladys Parrish Pounds.
She is survived by her sons, Mark A. Daughtry and girlfriend Jackie, Stephen W. Daughtry and wife Michelle, B. Scott Daughtry and wife Terry Lynn; sister, Linda Adams and husband Tony; brother, Ronald Pounds and wife Judy; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Roger S. Lee and a son, Michael L. Daughtry. While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to the SECU Hospice House 426 Hospital Rd., Smithfield, NC, 27577. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with Rev. Lloyd Hargis officiating. Entombment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:30 until 8:30 at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a very special "thank you" to the loving people who sat and cared for her in her final months. Online condolences may be made to the Lee family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Family will accept food and friends in the fellowship hall at Trinity Church, 4075 Little Creek Church Rd. Clayton on Saturday after the service. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 15, 2019