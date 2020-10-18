1/1
Betty Rose Privette
1937 - 2020
Betty Rose Privette

July 10, 1937 - Oct. 16, 2020

Zebulon

Betty Rose Privette, 83, of the Pearce community went home to be with the Lord, Friday night. She was born in Franklin County the daughter of the late Junie and Rosa Stallings Upchurch. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Privette; sons-in-law, Douglas Medlin, Robert Smith, Rick Collura and brother, Jerry Upchurch. Betty Rose was known in the community for being very hospitable and making everyone feel like family.

A graveside service will be held 2 pm Monday at Pearce Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Medlin and Joni Privette; grandchildren, Candice Hardison (Richard), Ashleigh Medlin, Cameron Collura and Mary Collura; great-grandchildren, Lane Hocutt, Haley and Ty Hardison; brother, Frederick Upchurch (Gayle); special caregivers, Tammy Romine, Cassie Morris, Leigh Anne Boone, Candi Callahan.

Mrs. Privette will lie in state Sunday afternoon 2 – 4 pm at the funeral home for anyone to come and sign the register and pay their respect.

Strickland Funeral Home, 103 W. Franklin St., Louisburg, NC.

www.stricklandfuneralhome.net

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Lying in State
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
OCT
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pearce Baptist Church Cemetery
