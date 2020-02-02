|
|
Betty Snider Wilkins
August 26, 1924 - January 31, 2020
Goldsboro
Betty Snider Wilkins of Goldsboro died peacefully at home on January 31, 2020. Born in Salisbury, NC, she was the daughter of William F. and Margaret C. Snider. She graduated from Women's College (now UNC-Greensboro) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Secretarial Administration. As legend has it, she won a medal there for her study of Latin.
Upon graduation, Betty worked in Washington, DC where she met Kenneth Wilkins, who was serving in the US Air Force. They married and moved to Goldsboro in 1953, after Kenneth completed his military service.
Mrs. Wilkins was a long-time member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, joining before hurricane Hazel removed its steeple. She served on the Goldsboro City Schools Board of Education for 18 years, including a term as its chairman. She also served on the Board of Trustees of Wayne Community College. She was active in multiple PTAs while her children were in school, as well as the Wayne County Medical Auxiliary and both the Boy and Girl Scouts.
Her love of duplicate bridge was a large part of her life. She earned the rank of Gold Life Master and for many years was a member of the Goldsboro Bridge Club. She and Kenneth also loved to travel, visiting all seven continents, including a trip to Antarctica in their mid-80s.
The family is very grateful for the care their mother received over the last few years of her long life from Brandy Fleece, Shanika Lewis, Rosemary Manley, Janet Miller, Stacy Oliver, Julia Russell, and Mary Ward.
She is survived by her children: Ken and Dru Wilkins; Hannah and Charlie Rouse ; Brandt Wilkins and David Alexander; Charles and Sandra Wilkins; and Pat Wilkins; as well as 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Two sisters and their families also survive her: Jennie (Joe) Albertson and Emelie McLean, as well as her Mt Olive family: Betty Hughes Wilkins, Jay and Pam, Doug and Geri, Billy and Barbara, and Randall and Gina; plus many great-nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Kenneth, her husband of 65 years; her son John; and her older sister, Margaret James.
Services will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, on Wednesday, February 5 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be in Winslow Hall at St. Paul following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Paul UMC, 204 E. Chestnut Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530. Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020