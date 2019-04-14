Betty J. Springer



February 4, 1923 - April 12, 2019



Naples, FL



Betty Jo Springer passed away peacefully at Moorings Park in Naples, FL early in the morning of 4/12/19 at the age of 96. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, the only child of Lisle Allen Decker and Eliza Jane (Lila) Decker, longtime residents of Kansas City. She attended her neighborhood schools, James Elementary and Northeast High School, with her future husband, Edward William Springer, who lived in the same neighborhood.



They wed September 17, 1946 in Kansas City after Ed returned from his service as an 8th Air Force B-17 pilot in World War II. Ed's job with General Electric transferred them away from Kansas City and their families to Schenectady, Pittsfield, and St. Louis where their daughter Sheryl Lynn was born, and then back to Kansas City where Traci Ann was born. They continued moving with Ed's job to Minneapolis, New Canaan, Connecticut, Schenectady again, Wilton, Connecticut and Bridgeport, Connecticut before retiring in Naples, Cashiers, NC and Osterville, MA.



BJ spent most of her life caring for others. She had a lifelong passion for cooking, travel, reading, needlepoint, movies, fashion and art. She was a wonderful fun companion to her friends and family. She will be remembered for her grace, humor, wit, intelligence, good cooking, perfect planning and can-do attitude. She and Ed enjoyed 60 years of marriage until he died in Naples in 2007. Her two daughters and their husbands, Sherri and Bill Harmon of Cary, North Carolina, and Traci and Bob Daniels of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts enjoyed a very close relationship with BJ and will miss her deeply. She leaves a legacy of love for her immediate family, her six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.



Contributions in her memory can be made to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary