Betty Sturm
Betty D. Sturm

August 28, 1931- May 15, 2020

Chapel Hill

Betty Doreen (Tate) Sturm died peacefully at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on May 15, 2020 at age 88 following a quarter century of living with and stoically fighting Parkinson's Disease. She was the beloved wife of

Dr. William Sturm, who predeceased her in 2005, the cherished mother to her two surviving sons Jonathan (Julie) and Brian (Monica), and grandmother to Nicholas. She is also survived by her older sister Joan (Tate) Burbidge of Bristol, U.K., and was also predeceased by her younger sister Margery (Tate) Poncini from the island of Mauritius.

Betty was born in Melksham, England on August 28, 1931 to Cecil Sidney Tate and Maggie Atherton Tate. She was devoted to children and showed that first as a schoolteacher and later as a mother. She married Bill in 1957 and moved to America in 1959. They raised their family first in Franklin, Indiana and later in Virginia Beach, Virginia before retiring in 1993 to Nellysford, Virginia and later Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Betty was an accomplished artist in pottery and sculpture, creating and showing her work from the 1970s through 1990s. Her artistry, which tied spiritual messages to natural colors and textures, brought meaning and joy to so many who owned her works and returned to share their feelings about them. She loved English bluebells, and all flowers, butterflies, and nature, poetry, great literature, art and music, smiles, and laughter.

Betty was a devoted mother and family person, friend to many, and was deeply admired for her quiet wisdom and seeking soul. Her sons rejoice that she has found peace and has rejoined the dance eternal that first introduced her to the love of her life.

Verklärung

(Transfiguration)

The dove that misjudged our picture window for air and in dying released

its glory onto our glass

up-winged, braking—

a shadow left in oils

an image of such purity

that only nature could have offered it—

today has taken for itself the soul

that first loved it, made it

the centerpiece of a creative life, and shared

its perfect message of hope in death.

Jonathan Sturm (May 15, 2020)

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort to heal your heart.
May 21, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
