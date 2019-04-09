Home

November 13, 1946 – April 7, 2019

Raleigh

Betty Wall Adams, 72, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Betty was born in Wake County on November 13, 1946, the daughter of the late Oliver and Mavis Parker Wall. She was a graduate of Needham B. Broughton High School, class of 1965. Following school, Betty worked as an assistant to the finance director at Rex Hospital, eventually retiring from DHHS after 27 years of service. In 2003, Betty was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Governor Mike Easley. She was also a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Raleigh, which she was active in until her health declined.

She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter, Kim Denning and husband, Steve of Raleigh; grandchildren, Blake Denning, Morgan Denning; sister, Dianne Wall and husband, Jimmy of Raleigh; 5 nieces and nephews; and her canine companions, Coco and Paisley.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Adams; and her brother, James Glenn Wall.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Mausoleum at Raleigh Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Tillis officiating.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the at act.alz.org; or to Transitions LifeCare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 9, 2019
