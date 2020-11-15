Betty Lou Weeks



AUGUST 17, 1947 - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020



RALEIGH



Betty Lou Weeks, native of Bogue in Carteret County and longtime resident of Raleigh, died September 8, due to complications of Covid19.



After graduating from Swansboro High School, Betty moved to Raleigh to attend Hardbarger Business College. This led to her career at Dorothea Dix Hospital. Her many years working at Dix Hospital were most rewarding.



Betty remained a resident of Raleigh until her death, but she never forgot "home" as she made numerous trips back to visit family and friends. She so loved and enjoyed her Carteret County coast.



In Betty's words, "I have been blessed with God's care, a great family, and wonderful friends. One could not ask for more. Thanks to each one of you for your caring with kind words, visits, smiles, and long talks. Bless all of you until we meet again, much love to all."



Betty's wishes were for friends to gather in small groups as you wish in her memory. A graveside service will take place at a later date.



