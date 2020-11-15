1/
Betty Weeks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Weeks

AUGUST 17, 1947 - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

RALEIGH

Betty Lou Weeks, native of Bogue in Carteret County and longtime resident of Raleigh, died September 8, due to complications of Covid19.

After graduating from Swansboro High School, Betty moved to Raleigh to attend Hardbarger Business College. This led to her career at Dorothea Dix Hospital. Her many years working at Dix Hospital were most rewarding.

Betty remained a resident of Raleigh until her death, but she never forgot "home" as she made numerous trips back to visit family and friends. She so loved and enjoyed her Carteret County coast.

In Betty's words, "I have been blessed with God's care, a great family, and wonderful friends. One could not ask for more. Thanks to each one of you for your caring with kind words, visits, smiles, and long talks. Bless all of you until we meet again, much love to all."

Betty's wishes were for friends to gather in small groups as you wish in her memory. A graveside service will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of the Carolinas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved