Betty Davis Wheeler
January 22, 1938 - October 19, 2019
Selma, NC
Betty Jean Davis Wheeler, 81, took her eternal vacation with Jesus on October 19, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1938 in Johnston County, North Carolina. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She had an amazing love for her family and her Lord that carried over to everyone she met.
In addition to her son Timothy Gene Wheeler, she was preceded in death by her parents John Quincy Davis and Flora Price Davis. She was also preceded by sisters Dorothy Strickland, Mildred Edwards, Ethel Price and Eloise Smith.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Ray Wheeler; children: Glenn Wheeler (Debra), Ben Wheeler (Regina), Gary Wheeler (Kim), Cindy Bass (Paul), Wendy Vincent (Mark), daughter in law Fonda Wheeler. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren: Andrew Wheeler (Kristy), Joseph Wheeler (Sarah), Ellen Tilghman (Justin), Misty Wheeler, Austin Wheeler, Elizabeth Wheeler, Steven Wheeler (Leighanne), Mike Wheeler (Kristen), Matt Wheeler (girlfriend Sarah), Nikki Wheeler-Owen (Brandon), Erikka Wheeler (fiancé Dylan), Megan Vargas (Angel), Sarah Cale (fiancé Kyle), Susan Cale, Mason Vincent and Campbell Vincent. In addition, she had 10 greatgrandchildren: Clifton Wheeler, Stephen Wheeler, Trinity Scott, Kyla Winborne, Summer Wheeler, Kameron Wheeler, Marlee Owen, Braelyn Owen, Oaklee Rooker & Samuel Vargas. She is also survived by sister Jonnie Warren, brother in law Dennis Wheeler (Doris), sister in law Joanne Barefoot (Jerry) and numerous special nieces, nephews & cousins.
Betty was a longtime member of Antioch Baptist Church where she served God through ministering as a Sunday School teacher, WMU member, choir member and prayer chain coordinator.
Betty and Ray were the proud owners of Atkinson Milling Company where they worked side by side for over 60 years. Prior to her retirement, she was the voice of Atkinson Mill to anyone who called. She loved their employees and customers keeping up with everything going on with their families and was loved in return.
She was an amazing cook that never followed a recipe and could make something delicious out of whatever was in the refrigerator. Anyone who came by the mill or the house was invited to sit at her table and enjoy a meal. She taught her family by words and example how to love and serve God and others with an unmatched compassion and unconditional love. Matthew 25:21 "…Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord."
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home with the Rev. Woodrow Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Micro Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 306 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC 27577 https://give.salvationarmyusa.org.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
A special thank you to her caregivers: Mozelle, Brenda, Chrystal & the Hospice nurses.
