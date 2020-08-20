1/1
Beulah Hilliard Burton
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beulah Hilliard Burton

Zebulon

Beulah Hilliard Burton, 93, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born August 8, 1927 in Nash County to the late William Hilliard and Repsie Chamblee Hilliard. She retired after 32 years as secretary with the Social Security Administration. She graduated from Middlesex High School and was married to the late Barkton Antone and Calvin A. Burton, Sr. As long as she lived in NC she was an active member of Creech's Primitive Baptist Church.

A graveside service to celebrate life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 809 W Gannon Ave, Zebulon, NC 27597 with Pastor Elder D.B. Stokes, Jr. officiating.

Beulah is survived by step-children: Calvin A. Burton, Jr. of Kentucky, Sharon B. Herndon of Georgia, Peggy B. Keen of Indiana; a host of special and devoted nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Beulah was preceded in death by brothers: John, Joe, Gus, Bill, Dan and Roy Hilliard; sisters: Annie Mae H. Windley, Marie H. Bauer and Reba H. Libby.

Beulah requested that flowers be omitted and contribution be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved