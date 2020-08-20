Beulah Hilliard Burton
Zebulon
Beulah Hilliard Burton, 93, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born August 8, 1927 in Nash County to the late William Hilliard and Repsie Chamblee Hilliard. She retired after 32 years as secretary with the Social Security Administration. She graduated from Middlesex High School and was married to the late Barkton Antone and Calvin A. Burton, Sr. As long as she lived in NC she was an active member of Creech's Primitive Baptist Church.
A graveside service to celebrate life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 809 W Gannon Ave, Zebulon, NC 27597 with Pastor Elder D.B. Stokes, Jr. officiating.
Beulah is survived by step-children: Calvin A. Burton, Jr. of Kentucky, Sharon B. Herndon of Georgia, Peggy B. Keen of Indiana; a host of special and devoted nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Beulah was preceded in death by brothers: John, Joe, Gus, Bill, Dan and Roy Hilliard; sisters: Annie Mae H. Windley, Marie H. Bauer and Reba H. Libby.
Beulah requested that flowers be omitted and contribution be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.
