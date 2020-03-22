|
|
Beverly Ann Coley
Raleigh
Beverly Ann Coley, born February 9,1931, was a woman who brought grace and elegance to this world. As of March 16, 2020, she now brings that grace and elegance to heaven. During her time on earth, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well as a servant to her community. She was a devoted member of Highland United Methodist Church for over 64 years and was an active member of her neighborhood Garden Club. Throughout her life she embraced manners, commitment to community and love and friendship to everyone. She was the first person to selflessly offer help to anyone who needed it whether it was a struggling family or a student trying to pay for school. Beverly led a Polk Juvenile Correction Center rehabilitation program in which she brought in Christmas trees and worked with the community to decorate them for the holidays. She also taught residents how to plant and raise gardens. During these activities, she helped these young men both learn about Christ as well as find hope and happiness in their lives. Throughout her life, she would recall this outreach program as one of her fondest memories.
She loved to travel and experience new places. Whether it was the bright lights of New York, the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, the quiet solitude of Cody, Wyoming, or the blue herons in Morehead City, she embraced it all.
She will now be joining her mother, Viola Elizabeth Rhodes, and father, Albert Levi Rhodes, in heaven along with her beloved husband of 68 years, Felton Parrish Coley. Her loving family that remains on earth for the time includes her 2 sons, Gary Felton Coley and Felton Parrish Coley Jr., daughters-in-law, 5 grandchildren (3 with spouses), 3 great grand children and her beloved Pekapoo, Angel.
A private graveside service was held at Raleigh Memorial Park on Glenwood Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The SECU Hospice House at 426 Hospital Road, PO Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020