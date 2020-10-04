Beverly Bonita Whitman
July 3, 1928 - October 1, 2020
Raleigh
Beverly Bonita Whitman completed her journey in this life on October 1, 2020. Beverly was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa to the late Scott and Sadie Hemmingsen of Underwood, Iowa.
Beverly grew up on the family farm, sharing in all the chores. Following graduation from Underwood High School, Beverly was employed in the Accounting Department of a local bank in Council Bluffs and later in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Beverly and Robert Whitman were married on November 29, 1947. She was a homemaker all her married life, and was very active in the school district in San Jose, California as well as a dedicated Cub Scout and Campfire Girls Leader and many other activities concerning her own and other young people. She was an eternal craft person, sewing, crocheting, quilting and working with wood crafts and refinishing furniture. She had a keen interest and ability to make things grow, including hundreds of azaleas, dogwoods and anything else that would take root.
Beverly is survived by her son, Ralph and his wife Karen of Apex, NC, their daughter, Carmen, and Beverly's great grandchildren, Dante and Giada, born to Carmen and Adam Di Lorenzo of Holly Springs. NC. Beverly is also survived by her daughter, Denise Whitman, of Raleigh, NC.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9 at 2:00pm at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh.
I lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice House, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
