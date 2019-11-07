|
|
Beverly Barham Batten
April 12, 1946 – November 5, 2019
Wendell
Beverly Barham Batten, 73, went home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning. She was born in Pennsylvania to the late Joseph & Phyllis Lytle Barham. She was a loving wife and spectacular mother. She loved the beach, crocheting, knitting, & making clothes for children. She was a sweet and kind woman.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Freddie Gene Batten of the home, children, Steven Batten (Cheryl), Vickie Peters (David), brother, Barton Barham (Mona), & 4 grandchildren.
Funeral 2 pm, Friday, Baptist Tabernacle Church with visitation from 12:30-2 pm, in the sanctuary, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 7, 2019