Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Baptist Tabernacle Church
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Baptist Tabernacle Church
Beverly Barham Batten


1946 - 2019
Beverly Barham Batten Obituary
Beverly Barham Batten

April 12, 1946 – November 5, 2019

Wendell

Beverly Barham Batten, 73, went home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning. She was born in Pennsylvania to the late Joseph & Phyllis Lytle Barham. She was a loving wife and spectacular mother. She loved the beach, crocheting, knitting, & making clothes for children. She was a sweet and kind woman.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Freddie Gene Batten of the home, children, Steven Batten (Cheryl), Vickie Peters (David), brother, Barton Barham (Mona), & 4 grandchildren.

Funeral 2 pm, Friday, Baptist Tabernacle Church with visitation from 12:30-2 pm, in the sanctuary, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 7, 2019
