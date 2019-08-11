Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Unity Church of Raleigh
5124 Departure Dr. #108
Raleigh, NC
Beverly Bockover


1950 - 2019
Beverly Bockover Obituary
Beverly Bockover

1950–2019

Raleigh

Beverly Bockover made her transition on July 30, 2019, surrounded by people she loved. Beverly served as a spiritual leader for much of her life, most recently at the Unity Church of Raleigh, where she was minister since 2009. Beverly also helped create Dancing Moon, a metaphysical bookstore that has been a cornerstone of the Raleigh community since 1990, which she managed for nearly three decades.

She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and graduated from the New Seminary at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in 1994. She worked for many years as a biochemist in the RTP area and was awarded numerous patents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gregg Bockover; stepson Aaron Bockover and wife Hannah and their daughter Abigail; stepson Evan Bockover and wife Jamie; sister Linda Fleming; dear friend Cherry Lea; parents-in-law Daniel and Marjorie Bockover; sister-in-law Linda Shanley and husband Joe; niece Christina Bryza and husband Hwan; niece Dinah Kleyman and husband Daniil and their children Sofia and Ethan; and her beloved Unity family.

A celebration of Beverly's life will be held Thursday, August 29, at 7 p.m. at the Unity Church of Raleigh, 5124 Departure Dr. #108, Raleigh, NC. Contributions in her memory may be made to Unity Church of Raleigh:

unitychurchofraleigh.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019
