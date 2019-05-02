Beverly Ann Harland



May 30, 1939 - April 29, 2019



Chapel Hill



Beverly Ann Harland, age 79, died on Monday, April 29. Beverly was born on May 30, 1939, in Elmira, New York, the ninth youngest of ten children of the late William C. Hughes and Louisa Jones Hughes. She married the late Edgar Nicholson Harland, Jr., on January 1, 1960. Beverly took courses at American University, the University of Washington, the State University of New York Purchase, and Westchester Community College, and, in 1987, she earned a certificate in the Training Paraprofessionals for the Deaf program at Eastfield College in Dallas, TX. She worked as a secretary at Cornell University, the University of Washington, and the University of Michigan. She also served as a volunteer ESL instructor and worked with the hearing impaired. Between 1968 and 1994, Ed and Beverly moved with their children around the world as Ed pursued his career with Caltex Petroleum. Beverly made a home for the family in Kenya, India, New York, Bahrain, the Philippines (twice), Texas, and Australia. She served actively as a volunteer and leader of American Clubs and women's auxiliaries in India, Bahrain, the Philippines, and Australia. She volunteered at her children's schools, served as a Volunteer Educational Advisor for the U.S. Information Service in Sydney, and taught Sunday School. She was a stalwart member of the Congregational Church of Chappaqua; the Interdenominational Church of Awali, Bahrain; Union Church in Manila; and Christ United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill. After retiring to North Carolina in 1996, Beverly devoted her time and talents to the National Kidney Cancer Association, the Duke Cancer Patient Support Program, the UNC School of Medicine Senior Mentor Program, Legacy Bible Study, and, most especially, Christ United Methodist Church. Survivors include her son Randall (Dana); her daughter Julie (David); her daughter Jessica (Matthew); her sisters Glenora, Janice, Phyllis, and Marilyn; and her grandchildren Jory, Marc (Laura), Douglas, Alexandra, Bradley, and Jeremy. A memorial service will take place Friday, May 3 at 1:30PM at Christ United Methodist Church (Southern Village), 800 Market Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Christ United Methodist Church (earmark the Benevolence Fund or The Local Church[https://thelocalchurchpbo.org]); UNC Lineberger Cancer Center (https://unclineberger.org); or The SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care (https://www.uncmedicalcenter.org/uncmc/care-treatment/hospice/hospice-home-of-unc-health-care/). Published in The News & Observer on May 2, 2019