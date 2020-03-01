|
|
Beverly Jean
Talbert Boudreau
Cary
Beverly Jean Talbert Boudreau, 87, passed away on February 27, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh. Born on January 28, 1933 in Cabot, Vermont; she was the oldest of three children of Lynn Hastings Wesley Talbert and Helen Elizabeth Shaw Talbert.
Beverly attended Cabot High School and graduated from Vermont Junior College. Beverly met her husband Paul in 1951 at Paine's Dairy Bar, where she was working at the time. After her schooling, she worked with Dr. Arthur Gladstone as a medical secretary.
She was involved throughout her life with many organizations including the Billy Graham Crusade, the Bible Study Fellowship Leadership, the Christian Women's Club, White Plains United Methodist Church in Cary and chaired Glenaire's Gift Shop. She loved to cook, cheer on the University of Michigan, go to the beach and anything to do with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband: Paul Boudreau; siblings: Barbara Lord and Kenneth Talbert; children: Dana Reed Boudreau and wife Denise Kanyuh, Scott Parker Boudreau and wife Cindy Boudreau, and Kevin Paul Boudreau and wife Debra Boudreau; grandchildren: Dustin Ryan Boudreau and wife Wilma Metcalf, Melissa Nicole Boudreau, Benjamin Russell Boudreau and wife Chelsea Boudreau, and Matthew Wesley Boudreau and fiancé Lindsay Chatkewitz; nieces and nephews; and many friends, especially her best friend, Carol Vaughn.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd at 2 pm at White Plains United Methodist Church (313 SE Maynard Road – Cary, NC 27511). A Reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made in the memory of Beverly to the Parkinson's Foundation – 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 – Miami, Florida 33131.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020