Beverly Mary LaPointe Smolka
January 30, 1926 - June 30, 2019
Durham
Beverly Mary LaPointe Smolka, age 93, died on June 30, 2019. She was born in Potsdam, NY on January 30, 1926 to the late Francis LaPointe and Mary Endersbee LaPointe.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Carol Terry and husband Jeff; daughter-in-law Maureen Murphy-Smolka; two grandchildren, James Smolka and his partner Andrea Bell, Spencer Terry and wife Ginevra, as well as her cat Cosmo. Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Smolka, her son James "Jim" Smolka, sister Frances Badger, brothers Jack and Richard LaPointe.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Mario Gomez, OFM, presiding. A reception in the gathering space will be held immediately after mass from 11:00-11:45 p.m., and then burial will follow in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery, Durham, NC.
In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 810 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham, NC 27701
The Smolka family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on July 3, 2019