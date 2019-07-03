Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
810 W. Chapel Hill St.
Durham, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
810 W. Chapel Hill St.
Durham, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly LaPointe Smolka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Mary LaPointe Smolka


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Mary LaPointe Smolka Obituary
Beverly Mary LaPointe Smolka

January 30, 1926 - June 30, 2019

Durham

Beverly Mary LaPointe Smolka, age 93, died on June 30, 2019. She was born in Potsdam, NY on January 30, 1926 to the late Francis LaPointe and Mary Endersbee LaPointe.

Beverly is survived by her daughter Carol Terry and husband Jeff; daughter-in-law Maureen Murphy-Smolka; two grandchildren, James Smolka and his partner Andrea Bell, Spencer Terry and wife Ginevra, as well as her cat Cosmo. Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Smolka, her son James "Jim" Smolka, sister Frances Badger, brothers Jack and Richard LaPointe.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Mario Gomez, OFM, presiding. A reception in the gathering space will be held immediately after mass from 11:00-11:45 p.m., and then burial will follow in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery, Durham, NC.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 810 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham, NC 27701

The Smolka family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.