Beverly M. Small
April 3, 1928 - March 7, 2020
Elizabeth City, NC
Beverly Markham Small of Elizabeth City, NC died at home on March 7, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1928 to Frederick Pendleton Markham, Jr. and Goldie Lister Markham.
Beverly graduated from Elizabeth City High School and Duke University, a member of the Duke Class of 1949. She was a member of Newbegun United Methodist Church, attended Annual Conference for many years, taught many Sunday School classes, and was an active member of United Methodist Women until the end of her life.
She served on the Boards of Trustees of North Carolina Wesleyan College and Duke University Divinity School, and on the Elizabeth City – Pasquotank Board of Education.
Beverly was a faithful supporter of Duke University. She loved spending time with her family and friends at the Outer Banks and on the Albemarle Sound.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty five years, Gaston E. Small, Jr., her parents, and two brothers, Elisha Lister Markham and Fred P. Markham, III.
Surviving are her children, G. Elvin Small, III (Wendy), F. Mark Small (Stacy), and Anita S. Oldham (Kirk); ten grandchildren, Gaston E. Small, IV, Sarah S. Crosby, Andrew C. P. Small, Garrett P. Small, Matthew M. Small, Natalie B. Small, Susannah A. Small, R. E. Aiken Small, Ashley L. Oldham, and Jessie R. Oldham; and nine great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at Newbegun United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by the Reverend Doctor Kirk Oldham and the Reverend Doctor Roger Braun. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Beverly's memory be made to Duke Children's Hospital, 300 West Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Small family.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020