Las Vegas, NV

Bill Bullard died at his home in Las Vegas, NV on October 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Durten (Susie), his daughter, Chris Stevenson, son Nick Bullard and grandchildren; brother, Don, and sisters, Edith and Fay. Bill graduated from Hugh Morson H.S., 1952 and briefly attended Wake Forest College before joining U.S. Air Force. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Clayton and Cornelia Bullard, and sister, Audrey B. Brantly.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 24, 2019
