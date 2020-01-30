|
Billy "Bill" Leon Faucette
October 14, 1935 - January 26, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Billy "Bill" Leon Faucette (84) kissed his beloved wife of 55 years, lay down for a Sunday afternoon nap and awoke in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Born to Lonzie and Nellie Faucette of Fayetteville, NC, he was known as "Diz" to a group of grade school friends and the seven of them would forever love and support each other through all the highs and lows of their lives. Bill attended Louisburg Junior College as a scholarship student athlete in basketball and baseball, graduating Phi Theta Kappa in 1956. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1958. Following graduation, Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and entered Officer Candidate School at Quantico Marine Corps Base, VA. Bill was commissioned as a First Lieutenant and stationed at USMC Air Station Iwakuni, Japan (where he proudly climbed Mt. Fuji) and USMC Air Station Cherry Point, NC.
Upon his honorable discharge in 1961, Bill was a salesman for American Hospital Supply Corporation and was based in Winston-Salem, NC, before moving to Raleigh, NC. While eating out one evening in 1963 at a favorite cafeteria, he took notice of local elementary school teacher Joyce Glenn Tyndall of Kinston, NC, and they married within a year. Bill was a devoted husband to Joyce and together they raised three sons: Greg, a CPA and partner at Ernst & Young in Charlotte, NC, Doug, an assistant district attorney in Raleigh, and Matt, a criminal defense attorney in Raleigh. Bill enjoyed a long career in the real estate industry. Outside of work, Bill was a solid tennis player, coached many of his sons' sports teams, loved all UNC sports, cheered hard for the Boston Red Sox and was a faithful Carolina Panther fan.
Bill remained active in his retirement years. Age moved his workouts off the tennis courts and into the gym, while Bible studies and continuing adult education classes filled many hours. But most importantly, Bill was simply "Granddaddy" to four granddaughters and one grandson. They were the lights in his eyes and he was a hero in theirs.
Bill is survived by his wife Joyce, sons Greg (Jennifer and children Sarah and Lindsay), Doug, and Matt (Heather and children Cameron, Emma Grace and Kate) and his older sister Betty Hottel and her children John, Joanne (Babyak), Jay and Joy (Warren).
A service celebrating the life of Bill Faucette will be held at Highland United Methodist Church in Raleigh on Friday, January 31 at 2:30pm with a reception following at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Triangle Chapter of the .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 30, 2020