Bill Perry



July 7, 1936 - March 23, 2019



Cary



Bill Perry of Cary, NC peacefully passed away on March 23, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his parents Terrell Rainey Perry Jr & Edith Nance Perry and his twin brother Terrell Rainey III. He is survived by his sister, Betty Perry Gibson and many loving nieces and nephews.



Bill loved his faith, First Baptist Church of Cary (where he served as an usher and a member of the Parham-Dry Sunday School Class), the Atlanta Braves, cars and going out to eat. He was THE welcoming committee at Phoenix Assisted Living and literally loved EVERYONE he met throughout his entire life.



Bill was one of the original employees of Life Experiences Inc, an organization in Cary, NC that employs adults with disabilities, where he cherished his employment opportunity and many friends. His parents were told that Bill might possibly live 3 years and he lived an amazing 82 years of joy and love.



Bill's family wishes to thank everyone who loved Bill and who blessed his life. Bill was God's example of unconditional love as he never met a stranger and found happiness in everyone and in every moment of his life!



A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Cary on April 14th at 2:00 PM followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bill's special Foundation, Life Experiences Inc. 260 Towerview Ct. Cary, NC 27513. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary