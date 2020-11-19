1/
Bill Skipper
1940 - 2020
Bill Skipper
September 24, 1940 - November 11, 2020
Greenville, North Carolina - Bill "Uncle Buck" Skipper, age 80 and formerly of Tarboro, passed away Wednesday night, November 11, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
Bill is survived by his wife, Hilda Hudson; children, Brian T. Skipper (Angela) of Tarboro and Beth Skipper of Nashville; step-children, Aaron Smith of Farmville and Amanda Upton (Steve) of Pa.; and six grandchildren.
Please join family and friends for a special time to remember and celebrate Bill's Life, Friday, November 20 at Penders Chapel Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3246 Howard Avenue Ext., Tarboro. Visitation will start at 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. In consideration of everyone's health and safety, the family respectfully requests visitors to wear facial coverings.
Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Community Home Care and Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 19, 2020.
