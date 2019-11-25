Home

Billie Buffaloe


1943 - 2019
Billie Buffaloe Obituary
Billie D Buffaloe

April 27, 1943 - November 23, 2019

Franklinton

Billie Jean a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at home surrounded by all of her loved ones. Proceeded in death by her parents, Rex Dupree, Foye Dupree and brother Donnie Dupree. Survived by her sisters Betty Jo Watkins (Lanny) and Janice Williams, daughters Angela Miller and Alicia Medlin, grandchildren Amanda Miller (Clint) Max Miller (Erika) and Melissa Barham (Zachary). Special mention her hand picked daughter Roxie Hayes. We will be having a celebration of life service on Wednesday November 27th 2019 10:00 am, at Union View Baptist Church- 13 Chavis Street Franklinton, NC. Please come help us celebrate the life of a "Special" lady with memories and stories.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 25, 2019
