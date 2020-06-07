Billie Frances Lassiter Marrow
January 12, 1938 - March 10, 2020
Raleigh
Billie Frances Lassiter Marrow was born January 12, 1938 in Smithfield, North Carolina to Leola "Billie" and John Lassiter. She attended Duke University and earned a B.A. degree in 1960. Shortly after marrying Thomas Marrow III (div. 1986), she moved to Los Angeles, California and began her career as a CPA. Billie broke the glass ceiling for women in this profession, becoming one of the first female partners in the tax department of what eventually became the accounting firm of KPMG. Billie's dedication to her clients and her profession was unswerving for nearly 50 decades. She mentored many people who became lifelong friends, a strong role model for all within her sphere of influence. Her sharp intellect stayed with her to the very end.
A longtime resident of San Marino, California, Billie embraced the California sunshine. She enjoyed attending San Marino Community Church, book club, and her weekend breakfast club with beloved friends. Billie was an intrepid traveler, visiting and learning about different peoples, places, and cultures. She loved to travel both by herself and with friends. Full of class and grace, Billie was known for her impeccable sense of style and good taste. She had an eye for beauty. The home she created was an oasis of warmth and love. An ardent fan of the arts, Billie enjoyed her season tickets to the North Carolina Ballet and the North Carolina Symphony after returning to her home state in 2012 to be near dear family and friends. Her friends from her years in California enjoyed trips to visit her in NC.
Although Billie had an acerbic wit and mischievous grin, Billie's kindness and generosity were her true hallmarks. Her open heart extended to all whom she encountered.
Billie passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on March 10, 2020 after a long battle with a rare and debilitating syndrome, called corticobasal. She left behind a legacy of strong moral values, generosity of spirit, grit, grace, and joy. She forever touched the hearts of so many.
A private graveside interment followed by a celebration of Billie's life by invitation only will be held at Sunset Memorial Park and First Presbyterian Church in Smithfield, NC beginning at 11:00 am on June 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Billie asked that donations be made to either the North Carolina Ballet or the North Carolina Symphony.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
