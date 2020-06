Billie Marvin VeaseyJanuary 22, 1932 - June 17, 2020Fuquay-VarinaBillie Marvin Veasey, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens, 905 Wake Chapel Road, Fuquay-Varina.He was preceded in death by his parents, Mashburn and Annie Veasey; brother, Jack Veasey; and sister, Collen Veasey.Billie is survived by his daughter, Penny Boren and husband, Gregg; grandchildren, Carrie Randell and husband, Jonathan, Michael Wesley Veasey and wife, Sonya and Chris Veasey and wife, Jeanna; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Linda Veasey McCauley.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607.Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com