Billie M. Veasey
Billie Marvin Veasey

January 22, 1932 - June 17, 2020

Fuquay-Varina

Billie Marvin Veasey, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens, 905 Wake Chapel Road, Fuquay-Varina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mashburn and Annie Veasey; brother, Jack Veasey; and sister, Collen Veasey.

Billie is survived by his daughter, Penny Boren and husband, Gregg; grandchildren, Carrie Randell and husband, Jonathan, Michael Wesley Veasey and wife, Sonya and Chris Veasey and wife, Jeanna; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Linda Veasey McCauley.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
