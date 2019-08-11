|
Billie Sue Smith Ghormley
September 11, 1938 - August 9, 2019
Clayton
Billie Sue Smith Ghormley, 80, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ghormley is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jim Ghormley; a daughter, Jodie Short and her husband Christopher; sons, David Phillips and his wife Stacie, and Paul Ghormley; sisters, Judi Kendrick and Linda James; brothers, Robert Smith and Walter Smith; grandchildren, Melissa Simmons and husband Rye, Jennifer Horan, Melinda Phillips, Matthew Phillips and Thomas Short; great grandchildren, Jadon, Jaxon, Jerzie, Jacob, Abraham and Anelise.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made to the Ghormley family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019