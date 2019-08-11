Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Ghormley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Sue Ghormley


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Sue Ghormley Obituary
Billie Sue Smith Ghormley

September 11, 1938 - August 9, 2019

Clayton

Billie Sue Smith Ghormley, 80, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home.

Mrs. Ghormley is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jim Ghormley; a daughter, Jodie Short and her husband Christopher; sons, David Phillips and his wife Stacie, and Paul Ghormley; sisters, Judi Kendrick and Linda James; brothers, Robert Smith and Walter Smith; grandchildren, Melissa Simmons and husband Rye, Jennifer Horan, Melinda Phillips, Matthew Phillips and Thomas Short; great grandchildren, Jadon, Jaxon, Jerzie, Jacob, Abraham and Anelise.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made to the Ghormley family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaurin Funeral Home
Download Now