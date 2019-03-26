Home

Billy E. Blackmon

Billy E. Blackmon Obituary
Billy E. Blackmon

July 1, 1933 – March 23, 2019

Bailey

Billy Blackmon, 85, husband, father and brother went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, March 23, 2019.

He is survived by son Brett and daughter in-law Wendy, sister Mary Helen Strickland and sister In-law Christine Blackmon in addition to many beloved family members.

Preceding him in death were his beloved wife Sally of 56 years, parents Mr. and Mrs. R. H. Blackmon, sister Ruth Metcalf and brother Bobby Blackmon.

A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Middlesex Church of God, 5407 South Hwy 231, Middlesex, NC 27557.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7pm with the funeral starting at 7pm.

He will be laid to rest Thursday March 28, 2019 at Barbour's Chapel Advent Christian, 164 Barbour's Chapel Rd., Four Oaks,NC at 11am

Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg [email protected]
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 26, 2019
