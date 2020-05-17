Billy Franklin Melton
1934 - 2020
Billy Franklin Melton

Beaufort

Billy Franklin Melton, 85, of Beaufort NC, passed away at home on May 14, 2020 surrounded by family. Billy was born on November 26th, 1934 in Spindale, NC and was the son of the late Robert and Oma Lee Melton.

He made his home in Raleigh for most of his life and later moved to Beaufort where he could spend time fishing with family and friends. Retired from Kmart & Walmart corporations he loved meeting and helping people. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished time with his family.

A service to celebrate his life will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

Survived by his wife of 47 years, Alice Melton; daughters: Kimberly Melton, Judi Melton, Brenda (Darrell) Penny, Lisa (Brad) Kimzey and son, Billy Wayne (Jacqueline) Melton; granddaughters Tiffany Pearce, Kelly Penny, Jessica (Jess) Kimzey; grandsons Andrew Penny, Chandler Pearce, John Faircloth, Franklin Melton, Darrell Melton; sisters Pat Thomas, Honoree Stephens, Jean (Larry) Murphy; brothers Alton (Ginger) Melton and Robert (Jean) Melton (deceased), and 5 great-grandchildren. He was especially close to his nephew Robert Melton Jr.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
May 16, 2020
