|
|
Billy Glenn Parrish
March 23, 1942 ~ November 10, 2019
Louisburg
Billy Glenn Parrish, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Pavilion Health Center in Charlotte, NC. Before moving to Charlotte in 2010, Mr. Parrish was a lifelong resident of Franklin County. He was born on March 23, 1942 in the White Level community. In 1962, he graduated from Louisburg College, and upon graduation, he accepted an offer to work in the Louisburg College business office where he would remain his entire career. He retired as business manager of Louisburg College in 1992.
Mr. Parrish was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Judith Belche Parrish, and his parents, Harvey Edward Parrish and Annie Bett Smith Parrish. He is survived by his two children, Melissa Parrish Hinkle and her husband, Brian of Castalia, NC and Felton Edward Parrish and his wife, Andrea of Charlotte, NC, and his four grandchildren, Sophia Artemesia Atkins, Phoebe Isabella Atkins, Lauren Elizabeth Parrish, and Carter Edward Parrish.
Before his move to Charlotte, Billy was an active member of Louisburg Baptist Church. He was a man of strong faith, and after moving to Charlotte he led devotions at his assisted living facility for as long as he was able. Although his ataxia limited his mobility, it could not limit his spirit. He had a great heart, a fun sense of humor, and he loved his family dearly.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Louisburg Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery in Nashville, NC. The family will receive friends and family after the funeral at the home of Melissa Parrish Hinkle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louisburg Baptist Church, P.O. Box 730, Louisburg, NC 27549.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 12, 2019