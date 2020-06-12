Billy Hayes Johnson



1929-2020



Benson, NC



Benson, NC: Mr. Billy Hayes Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, Benson, NC. Officiating will be Revs. Wesley Taylor, David Langley and Billy Nowell. A Private Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Benson, NC, officiated by Rev. Wesley Taylor.



Mr. Johnson was born on July 16, 1929 in Johnston County to the late David Parker and Alma Coats Johnson. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lula Parrish, Retha Mae Johnson, brothers, Bryant A Johnson, Richard Glenn Johnson, and James Parker Johnson, and a special nephew, Derrick Perry. Mr. Johnson was a retired farmer, landscaper and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Mary's Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church.



Surviving include his wife of 65 years, Reta J. Johnson; sons, Stephen Johnson of Benson and Stanley Johnson and wife, Dana of Four Oaks; grandchildren, Sydney Johnson, Claire Johnson, and Grayson Johnson; sister, Annie Merle Montague of Angier; special loving nieces, Kathy Perry and Debbie Brady; many other nieces and nephews.



Due to the current health concerns, the family will be in the cars following the service for you to pass by and share love to Mrs. Johnson. Flowers are welcomed; however, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, C/O Dianne Johnson, 3053 Federal Road, Benson, NC 27504.



Arrangements by Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson, NC



