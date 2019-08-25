Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Johnson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Johnson Obituary
Billy Johnson

January 20, 1949 - August 22, 2019

Oxford

Billy Johnson, 70, of Oxford passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence. Born in Durham County, Mr. Johnson was the son of the late Tildon Johnson and Elva Faye Hobbs Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a retired Captain from the City of Durham Fire Department, and he was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran who served in Vietnam. He was member of Knap of Reeds Masonic Lodge 158.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Charlotte Marie Shoemaker; daughter, Holly Johnson Oaks and husband Max; son, Danny Wayne Lassiter, Jr.; grandchildren, Arlen Ingram and Austin Ingram; brother, Larry Johnson; step-daughter, Christy McMillon and husband David; step-son, Jonathan Gabriel Moss and wife Heather; and eight step-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Thursday at Clements Funeral Chapel, Durham. Interment will be in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Clements Funeral Home, Durham.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now