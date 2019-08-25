|
Billy Johnson
January 20, 1949 - August 22, 2019
Oxford
Billy Johnson, 70, of Oxford passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence. Born in Durham County, Mr. Johnson was the son of the late Tildon Johnson and Elva Faye Hobbs Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a retired Captain from the City of Durham Fire Department, and he was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran who served in Vietnam. He was member of Knap of Reeds Masonic Lodge 158.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Charlotte Marie Shoemaker; daughter, Holly Johnson Oaks and husband Max; son, Danny Wayne Lassiter, Jr.; grandchildren, Arlen Ingram and Austin Ingram; brother, Larry Johnson; step-daughter, Christy McMillon and husband David; step-son, Jonathan Gabriel Moss and wife Heather; and eight step-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Thursday at Clements Funeral Chapel, Durham. Interment will be in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Clements Funeral Home, Durham.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 25, 2019