Billy Moran
1942 - 2020
Billy Ray Moran

May 9, 1942 - October 4, 2020

Raleigh

Billy Ray Moran, 78, of Raleigh went to his eternal home on October 4, 2020 at Duke University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Billy was born on May 9, 1942 in Virginia, the son of the late Leonard Moran and Ada Salmon Moran. He served in the United States Air Force from 1960 -1964 and retired from IBM after a 45-year career.

Billy was a devoted husband, best friend to his daughter and son-in-law, favorite playmate to his grandsons, and loyal friend to all who knew him. He was a passionate NC State fan, an avid golfer, a fixture on the dance floor at any celebration, always quick with a joke, and a beacon of hope and positivity for those in his life. Billy believed in the saving grace of Christ. He knew that there was a blessing in all circumstances and, if we looked close enough, we'd find it.

Billy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Creech Moran, his daughter, Heather Moran Charney and husband Troy Charney, and his two grandsons, Porter Ray Charney and Laine Knoll Charney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit "Remembering Billy Ray" at https://hmcharney.wixsite.com/website for updates and details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Billy's honor to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 16, 2020.
