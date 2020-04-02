|
|
Billy R. Pittman
May 10, 1930 - March 28, 2020
Raleigh
Billy R. Pittman of Garner entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 28. He was born in Johnston County to the late Fletcher and Gertrude Stancil Pittman. He met the love of his life, Jackie Underwood, and married her in 1951. Billy served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and greatly enjoyed being part of the Security Police at Walker Air Force Base, Roswell, New Mexico. He loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Some of his happiest times were spent at the beach with his family, taking trips with Jackie, and working in his yard and garden. He made many friends during the years he worked as a salesman at Pritchard Paint and Glass, and Carolina Glass and Mirror in Raleigh. He loved meeting and talking with people; no one was a stranger to him. He was always a gentleman, treating everyone with politeness, kindness, and respect. Billy was a caregiver for his wife Jackie when she became sick with Alzheimers, and dedicated himself to caring for her until she died. He has wanted to be with her ever since, and his family and friends take comfort in knowing, that because he and Jackie knew Jesus Christ as their Savior, he is now eternally with Jesus and Jackie in heaven.
Billy is survived by his son, Tim Pittman; daughter, Gail Pittman; two grandchildren, Alexandra, and Capt. Jordan Lee Pittman, U.S. Army; and two sisters, Irene Wallace, and Anne Vivirette.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Pittman; three sisters, Gertie Buchanan, Ruth Langston, Jenni Pittman; and three brothers, Tom Pittman, Harvey Alton Pittman, and George "Mac" Pittman.
Due to current circumstances, the family will hold a private graveside service. Once possible, the family will be planning to hold a Celebration of Billy's Life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27690.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 2, 2020