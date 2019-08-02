Home

Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
Billy Robert Hinson


1956 - 2019
Billy Robert Hinson Obituary
Billy Robert Hinson

1956 - 2019

Salemburg

Billy Robert Hinson, 63, of 5056 N Salemburg Hwy, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Funeral will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 1 PM – 2:45PM, Sunday, just before the service at the funeral home and at other times at the home.

Billy, born in 1956, was the son of the late Billy Hinson, Sr. and Anita Jean Grantham Hinson. Billy served three years on the Clinton Police Department, and was owner and operator of Hinson Tire Service. Billy loved to cook, to listen to music and to have pig pickings. Most important, he loved his family. Billy was a friend to everyone and strangers were just friends he had not met yet.

He is survived by; wife, Angela Moody Hinson; children, Nicholas Hinson and Sarah Hinson; grandchildren, Khloe Hinson and Kadence Norton; uncle, Robert Grantham and wife Sue; aunt, Sarah Jamison; uncle, Marvin Marlin and wife Frances; and several cousins.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to the at 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 2, 2019
