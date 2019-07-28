Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Watkins Chapel Baptist Church
5897 NC-231
Middlesex, NC
View Map
1953 - 2019
Billy Seba "Bill" Hinton Obituary
Billy Seba "Bill" Hinton

Jackson, NJ

Billy Seba "Bill" Hinton, 65, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born September 11, 1953 in Wake County to Margaret Honeycutt Hinton and the late, James Seba Hinton. Bill retired from AFP Transformers in Edison, NJ.

Bill is survived by his wife, Maureen A. Hinton; children: Brandon (Kelsey), Adam (Jodi), Natalie, Nicole, Alexis (Kevin), Savannah (Mitchell), Taylor (Paul); grandchildren: Jacob, Matthew, Hannah, James, Lillian, and Tommy.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.

Funeral service 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Watkins Chapel Baptist Church, 5897 NC-231, Middlesex, NC 27557. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Hinton Scholarship Fund, 44 Cypress Point Lane, Jackson, NJ 08527.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019
