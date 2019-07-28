|
Billy Seba "Bill" Hinton
Jackson, NJ
Billy Seba "Bill" Hinton, 65, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born September 11, 1953 in Wake County to Margaret Honeycutt Hinton and the late, James Seba Hinton. Bill retired from AFP Transformers in Edison, NJ.
Bill is survived by his wife, Maureen A. Hinton; children: Brandon (Kelsey), Adam (Jodi), Natalie, Nicole, Alexis (Kevin), Savannah (Mitchell), Taylor (Paul); grandchildren: Jacob, Matthew, Hannah, James, Lillian, and Tommy.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.
Funeral service 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Watkins Chapel Baptist Church, 5897 NC-231, Middlesex, NC 27557. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bill Hinton Scholarship Fund, 44 Cypress Point Lane, Jackson, NJ 08527.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019