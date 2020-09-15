Billy N. Sutton
October 17, 1954 - September 12, 2020
Pine Level
Pine Level – Billy Nelson Sutton, age 65, died Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, in UNC Johnson Health in Smithfield. Born October 17, 1954 in Johnston County to Marie Garner Sutton of Pine Level and the late Roger Nelson Sutton. Billy was a retired surveyor with the NCDOT. He was a graduate of NJHS, where he ran track and worked as a lifeguard at the Pine Level Pool during the summers. As a young man Billy, enjoyed bass fishing and golfing. He was a member of the Princeton Baptist Church, a former Pine Level Fireman and served on the Princeton Town Board from Dec 2005 – Dec 2009.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Price Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. just prior to the service.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are daughters, Amie Daughtry and husband Gray and Angela Jones and husband Tommy all of Princeton; sister, Mary Ann Sutton of Pine Level; grandchildren, Jared and Jacob Jones, Spencer Woodard and fiancée Brittany Grice, Ellie Evans and husband Nick and Averie Daughtry and two great grandchildren, Allison Woodard and Turner Evans; cousin, Denny Garner of Snow Hill and numerous other cousins from Bucklesberry, near LaGrange. He was married to Terri Toler Sutton of Princeton for 25 years.
