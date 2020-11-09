Birger A. Bentsen
February 18,1930-October 9th, 2020
wake forest
Birger Ansgar Bentsen, age 90, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born on February 18, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York. He was a longtime resident of Dayton and then Westerville, Ohio. He spent the last six years of his life in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
Birger is predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Ellen Reid, and his sister Kirsten Weidman. Birger is survived by his 2 brothers, Ernest and Arthur Bentsen, his son, Dr. Steven Bentsen and his wife, Isabella, daughter Carolyn Bailey and husband Robert, and daughter Donna Steele and her husband Richard. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Alexandra Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Michael Bailey, Jacob Steele, Nicholas Steele, Mitchell Steele, Evelyna and Stella Bentsen.
Burial service is at Northlawn Memory Gardens in Westerville, Ohio on Tuesday, November 10th at 11AM EST, where he will be laid to rest with his wife Ellen Bentsen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to North Raleigh United Methodist Church, 8501 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh, NC 27615, https://secure.accessacs.com/access/oglogin.aspx?sn=109361
