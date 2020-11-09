1/1
Birger Bentsen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Birger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Birger A. Bentsen

February 18,1930-October 9th, 2020

wake forest

Birger Ansgar Bentsen, age 90, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born on February 18, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York. He was a longtime resident of Dayton and then Westerville, Ohio. He spent the last six years of his life in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Birger is predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Ellen Reid, and his sister Kirsten Weidman. Birger is survived by his 2 brothers, Ernest and Arthur Bentsen, his son, Dr. Steven Bentsen and his wife, Isabella, daughter Carolyn Bailey and husband Robert, and daughter Donna Steele and her husband Richard. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Alexandra Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Michael Bailey, Jacob Steele, Nicholas Steele, Mitchell Steele, Evelyna and Stella Bentsen.

Burial service is at Northlawn Memory Gardens in Westerville, Ohio on Tuesday, November 10th at 11AM EST, where he will be laid to rest with his wife Ellen Bentsen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to North Raleigh United Methodist Church, 8501 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh, NC 27615, https://secure.accessacs.com/access/oglogin.aspx?sn=109361,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Northlawn Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved