Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Historic Oakwood Cemetery
Blair Johnston


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Blair Johnston Obituary
Blair Jones Johnston

October 21, 1947-June 13, 2019

Raleigh

Blair Jones Johnston, 71, passed away June 13, 2019, after a brief illness.

Born in Norfolk, VA, October 21, 1947, she was the daughter of the late William Garland Jones, Jr. and Neville Wigg Jones. She is survived by her children, John Ardell Johnston, Jr. (Tonya) of Raleigh, Neville Johnston Robey of Portage, MI, William Garland Jones Johnston (Diana) of Holly Springs, and sister Michaux Ottman (Millard) of Chapel Hill. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Sydney, Jake, William, Kelly, Parker, Elizabeth, and Rylie.

Blair grew up in Raleigh and was a graduate of Broughton High School and Peace College. She was a Real Estate Agent for over 30 years with Berkshire Hathaway in Raleigh.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Rex Hospital for their care to Blair and her family during her illness.

A graveside service will be held at Historic Oakwood Cemetery at 11 am, Friday, June 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road, Raleigh, NC, 27608. After the service, the family will receive visitors at 6645 Chevalier Lane, Holly Springs.
Published in The News & Observer from June 26 to June 27, 2019
