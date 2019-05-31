Blanche "Betty" Elizabeth Burriss Pearsall



Rolesville



Betty Pearsall, 89, of 103 Teresa Drive, Rolesville, NC, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born in Fayetteville, daughter of the late Blanche Benson Burriss and Alfred Kenneth Burriss, Sr. and was a retired Registered Nurse and Operating Room Supervisor in the Wake Medical System in Wake Forest, NC.



She received her RN training and early job experience at James Walker Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, NC. Before moving to Rolesville, she was a labor/delivery nurse at Alamance County Hospital in Burlington, NC. Nursing was her life's calling, and she spent many years proudly taking care of her patients.



Betty was a faithful member of the Wake Forest United Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir and many church groups such as Memory Makers and the Bazaar Craft committee. She was also an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years.



She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a friend to all she met. The love of her life was Jimmie Pearsall, her husband for 47 years until his passing in 2002. She loved her friends and traveling to see her grandchildren perform in concerts, plays and sporting events.



A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Wake Forest United Methodist church with the Rev. Donald Warren officiating.



She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Renee Pearsall of Meriden, CT and Charlie and Allison Pearsall of Matthews, NC; brother Ken Burriss of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren Christopher, Rachel, Lindsey (Burgess), Claire, and Corinne Pearsall; and many special nieces and nephews.



Contributions to honor Betty and her life may be made to the or to Wake Forest United Methodist Church, Wake Forest, NC or the Wake Forest/Rolesvile chapter of Meals on Wheels or the .



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811



www.brightfunerals.com Published in The News & Observer on May 31, 2019