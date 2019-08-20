Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche Morris Obituary
Blanche Prince Morris

Apex

Blanche Prince Morris, 97 of Apex, NC passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at Rex Hospital.

Blanche was born in Johnston County, NC to Charlie and Geneva Sandy Prince. She is survived by her son Dwight Morris, daughter Wilma Morris, and partner Larry King, granddaughter Rita Morris, and daughter-in-law Lynn Morris; sisters, Lillie Smith of Apex and Ruby Bingham (Wayne) of Blacksburg, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Blanche is preceded in death by her husband, David Herman Morris and her son David Earl Morris; her brothers Albert, Cecil, Tom, Allen, Douglas and her sisters Alvenia Lorbachor and Josephine Ivey.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Green Level Baptist Church from 10:00am - 12:00pm. A service of celebration will follow in the sanctuary at 12:00pm. Burial to follow at Green Level Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Green Level Baptist Church, 8509 Green Level Church Rd. Cary, NC 27519.

Flowers are welcome.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now