Blanche Prince Morris
Apex
Blanche Prince Morris, 97 of Apex, NC passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 at Rex Hospital.
Blanche was born in Johnston County, NC to Charlie and Geneva Sandy Prince. She is survived by her son Dwight Morris, daughter Wilma Morris, and partner Larry King, granddaughter Rita Morris, and daughter-in-law Lynn Morris; sisters, Lillie Smith of Apex and Ruby Bingham (Wayne) of Blacksburg, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Blanche is preceded in death by her husband, David Herman Morris and her son David Earl Morris; her brothers Albert, Cecil, Tom, Allen, Douglas and her sisters Alvenia Lorbachor and Josephine Ivey.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Green Level Baptist Church from 10:00am - 12:00pm. A service of celebration will follow in the sanctuary at 12:00pm. Burial to follow at Green Level Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Green Level Baptist Church, 8509 Green Level Church Rd. Cary, NC 27519.
Flowers are welcome.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 20, 2019