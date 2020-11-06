Blanche Elizabeth Brown Myatt
December 20, 1923 - November 1, 2020
Cary
Blanche Elizabeth Brown Myatt, 96, passed away on November 1, 2020 at her home.
Blanche was born on December 20, 1923 in Wake County to the late James H. and Lela Williamson Brown.
She worked for Carolina Power & Light (now Progress Energy) for 35 years.
In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Myatt, five sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Blanche's honor to Boys and Girls Homes of NC:
PO Box 127 Lake Waccamaw , NC 28450; NC Council of the Blind: 1704 Picnic Place Raleigh , NC 27603.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 6, 2020.