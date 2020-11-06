1/
Blanche Myatt
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blanche Elizabeth Brown Myatt

December 20, 1923 - November 1, 2020

Cary

Blanche Elizabeth Brown Myatt, 96, passed away on November 1, 2020 at her home.

Blanche was born on December 20, 1923 in Wake County to the late James H. and Lela Williamson Brown.

She worked for Carolina Power & Light (now Progress Energy) for 35 years.

In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Myatt, five sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Blanche's honor to Boys and Girls Homes of NC:

PO Box 127 Lake Waccamaw , NC 28450; NC Council of the Blind: 1704 Picnic Place Raleigh , NC 27603.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved