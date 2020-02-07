|
|
Blount Whiteside Jr.
Dunn
Blount Whiteside, Jr, long time resident of Dunn and most recently a resident of Windsor Point in Fuquay-Varina, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh. A Service of Death and Resurrection to celebrate Blount's life will be held Saturday, February 8th, at Divine Street United Methodist Church in Dunn at 2 pm, the Reverend Beth Gaines officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel of the church. Blount was born in Craven County, North Carolina on September 5, 1924 to the late Blount and Emma Babbitt Whiteside.
After graduating from Clinton High School, then only 11 grades, Blount graduated from Fayetteville High School so he could play football another year. He attended college at NCSU or as he always called his beloved alma mater State College. After one year, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp and served during World War II as a sheet-metal worker on a ship in the Pacific Ocean and was a part of the liberation of the Philippines. Discharged as a sergeant in 1946, he completed his education at NCSU. Blount and Jennett loved attending Wolfpack football and basketball games and were season ticket-holders for many years. Blount graduated in 1949with a degree in civil engineering and spent his entire career working for the state of North Carolina in the Department of Transportation, earning the rank of Professional Engineer. One of his last projects was the I-95 bypass around Fayetteville. When he retired from the state in 1986, Blount went to work improving his golf game as a long-time member of Chicora Country Club and participating in the Sand Hills Senior Golf Association and South Eastern Seniors Golf Association. He often shot his age; and, on at least 13 occasions made a hole-in-one. He enjoyed being a marshal at many professional and amateur tournaments in Pinehurst and volunteered at the 1990 US Open. Watching Payne Stewart's victory on Father's Day that year with his sons-in-law was a special moment. Blount was a faithful, dedicated member of Divine Street UMC. He was active in the Dunn Lion's Club and served the town of Dunn as Chairman of the Board of Adjustments for more than 30 years. In 2017, Dunn City Council presented him with a Resolution of Appreciation for his years of service. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jennett Bramble Whiteside, daughters Margaret Emma Whiteside Smith (Jack) and Jennett Anne Whiteside Ahl (Chris); grandchildren Alex Smith, Emmalee Smith O'Brien (Rory), Christopher Smith and Kathleen Ahl; and his beloved nieces and their families. We will all dearly miss his quiet presence, his short-cuts, hisgrin, and the many "Blount-isms" that are now a part of our family vocabulary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Divine Street UMC or Transitions Life Care of Raleigh. Arrangements by Skinner and Smith Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2020