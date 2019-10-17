Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Glenaire Continuing Care Retirement Community
4000 Glenaire Circle
Cary, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Glenaire Continuing Care Retirement Community
4000 Glenaire Circle
Cary, NC
Bob Huston Hoover


1935 - 2019
Bob Huston Hoover Obituary
Bob Huston Hoover

November 10, 1935 - October 13, 2019

Cary

Cary, NC – Bob H. Hoover, 83, passed away October 13, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Post, Texas. After serving in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps, he resided in Kingsport TN from 1962 until he moved to Cary NC in 2010.

He graduated from Texas Technological University and received a MBA from East Tennessee State University.

He was a supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, both as a Scout and in leadership roles for over 50 years. He was an active communicant at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kingsport. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Huston and Lura Hoover, and his son-in-law, Matthew Magee.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan F. Hoover, of the home; three children, Barbara Magee of Cary NC, Jennifer and Jon Strickler of Chattanooga TN, Tom and Stephanie Hoover of Leonardtown, MD; a sister, Linda and Fred Schkade of Tehachapi, CA; a brother, Joe and Pat Hoover of Monroe, LA; eleven grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday 10/19/2019 at 2pm at the Glenaire Continuing Care Retirement Community (4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary NC) with Candy Snively, St. Paul's Episcopal Church Reverend, and Jeanell Cox, Glenaire Chaplain, officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 221 Union St, Cary NC 27511. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 17, 2019
