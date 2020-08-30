Bob Wilson Picklesimer, Jr.
Knightdale
Bob Wilson Picklesimer, Jr., 63, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Duke Health Raleigh. Bob was born August 3, 1957 to the late Bob Wilson Picklesimer, Sr. and Virginia Frances Ginn Michaelson. He graduated from Enloe High School in 1977 and worked as an electrician until retirement in 1994 due to his health.
He was very devoted to his sister, Hattie Picklesimer "Becky" Hawkins and her husband, Skip of Raleigh, and their daughter, Amber Elizabeth Hawkins of Colorado.
Bob worked as an electrician on WRAL's towers, at the Shearon Harris nuclear plant, and other sites. Even though he was in pain from a job accident, he had a great sense of humor. He and Amber would "rewrite" words to sings and hymns. Bob drove solo cross country. Our golf trips were always great fun. He loved hunting, also bow-hunting, fishing at Ocracoke, golfing, and playing pool. He shared his woodworking hobby as gifts to family and friends.
We miss him so much. Thank you to Dink, Raul, Dr. Sison, his staff and Mrs. Gold.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a favorite charity of your choice
