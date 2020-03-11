|
Robert "Bob" Price
Siler City
Robert Divers Price, age 88, of 404 South Second Avenue, Siler City died Monday, March 9, 2020.
He was born in Pulaski, Virginia on March 19, 1931 to the late Thomas King Price, Senior and Cora Bryant Price. Mr. Price served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He attended Oak Ridge Military Academy and Randolph Community College. His accomplished career as a county building inspector reflected his tireless work ethic and commitment to lifelong learning. During his career he achieved a Level 3 License in inspections, which is the highest level for inspections including electrical, plumbing, mechanical, building, and fire. He formally retired from the Johnston County Inspections Department in 2002 but continued to contract with the county on special projects until his death. His passion for tinkering on electronics and motors filled his free time. He particularly enjoyed riding motorcycles, and he was content to spend time with others who shared similar interests.
The family would like to express their thanks to Mr. Price's neighbors, special friends, and coworkers in Wake and Johnston Counties, including Michael Stratton who Mr. Price considered to be like a brother. Special thanks to Dr. Hoffman and the caregivers at Chatham Hospital and UNC Hospital for their compassionate support as Mr. Price transitioned through his illness.
The funeral will Friday, March 13 at 2:00 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church, Siler City.
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020