Bobbie Jean Denning McCullen
9/18/1934 - 9/1/2019
Raleigh
Bobbie Jean Denning McCullen, age 84 of Raleigh NC, passed away on Sunday September 1, 2019. She was born to the late Milton M. Denning and Okle Jackson Denning on September 18, 1934.
Bobbie is survived by her loving husband of sixty-six years. Theodore (Ted) McCullen, her son Hugh McCullen, his wife Martha, daughter Sharon Kenan, her husband Lee and son Timothy (Tim). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Seth McCullen, Chad McCullen, Meredith McCullen, Christian McCullen, Gray McCullen, Taylor McCullen and KayleeKenan. She had three great grandchildren, Brooks McCullen, Hayes McCullen and Mary Chestnut McCullen.
Bobbie graduated from Cary High School then continued her education at Hardbarger Business College. During her career she was a food service supervisor at Dorothea Dix Hospital, co-owner with her husband of retail television, appliance and furniture businesses, and office manager of their real estate property management business.
Bobbie was both a homemaker and successful business owner in partnership with Ted. They shared a wonderful and blessed life together raising their three children, was actively involved in her church and Sunday School classes, spending quality time with family and friends and traveling.
With a reputation as a wonderful, host, cook and decorator, Bobbie lovingly prepared meals for her family and friends and loved to see their delight in her creations. She took great pride in providing a home environment that was comfortable and always decorated reflecting seasonal changes, with an abundance of fresh flowers, supported by her incredible organization skills.
Her passion for life, commitment to her family and friends was always evident in her beautiful smile, laughter, hugs and engaging conversations. As a wife and mother, she was a great supporter and champion of her husband and children. She often would write encouraging notes to each and spend time listening and making well thought recommendations with support.
Bobbie believed in service above self, read her bible daily and a large variety of inspirational books and poetry. She had beautiful brown eyes and a contagious smile that would always make people comfortable, and experience the light from within her soul.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her during her last days and acknowledge the Christian faith that sustained her throughout life.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC. Visitation is from 12:00pm to 1:00pm and service at 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Her following entombment will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers, she has requested that memorial donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh.
Online condolences may be made to: www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019