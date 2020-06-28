Bobbie B. Paker



June 23, 1929 - June 25, 2020



Cary



Bobbie went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday June 25, 2020. She was the fourth of six children born to Earl Mossen and Neva Brantly Beddingfield, Bunn, NC. Married 68 years to George Robert (Bob) Parker of Rocky Mount, NC. She is survived by her husband and two daughters; Susan Hawkins (John), Robin Glover (Greg), 4 grandchildren; J. Parker Hawkins (Samantha), Meghan Freeman (Cam), Jessica deShetler (Jon) and Alan Glover. She was a Christian, loving wife and mother and member of Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, NC. Formally member of First Baptist Church, Cary, NC. The family wishes to express great appreciation for the love and care given by the church members, Transitions LifeCare Nurses and staff, and to Care Givers Options for Senior America. A private family service will be held. Donations in memory of Bobbie Parker can be directed to the missions funds for Westwood Baptist Church, 200 Westhigh Street, Cary, NC 27513 or Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Cir, Raleigh, NC 27607.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store