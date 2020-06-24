Bobbie B. Strickland
1932 - 2020
Raleigh
Bobbie Baker Strickland passed away peacefully on June 22 after a period of declining health. Bobbie was the daughter of the late Benjamin Baker and Rebecca Baker of Zebulon, NC. As the oldest of six children, Bobbie naturally adopted the role of second mom to her siblings. Always taking care of others before herself, Bobbie was known for her small acts of love such as making sure her siblings fixed their plates first. This usually left her with the smallest piece of chicken and resulted in her life-long affinity for chicken wings.
She and her late husband, Roger Strickland, met while they were both working for FCX in Raleigh. Their romance quickly blossomed and they married in 1959 and raised two sons, Jeff Strickland (Dan) of Charlotte and Jon Strickland (Jill) of Raleigh. Bobbie and Roger were blessed with two granddaughters, Maggie Strickland and Lindsay Strickland of Raleigh, who they absolutely adored. One of Bobbie's greatest joys was cooking, and her family were the beneficiaries of countless lemon meringue pies, the creamiest mashed potatoes, perfectly-seasoned turnip greens, and of course, her expertly fried chicken.
After graduating from Bunn High School, Bobbie attended business school in Raleigh. She spent the majority of her career as an administrator in the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and concluded her career in the Governor's Office. Upon her retirement in 1996 and in recognition of her exemplary service, Bobbie was awarded The North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor James B. Hunt, Jr.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bobbie was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan Baker, Sr. and Ted Baker; and a sister, JoAnn Mullen. She is survived by her children and grandchildren as well as a brother, Billy Baker of Winston-Salem and a sister, Jane Ferrell of Wake Forest. Bobbie's family is deeply appreciative of the love and compassion provided by her caregivers, Atonya and Renee.
A graveside service celebrating Bobbie's life will be held Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 AM at Raleigh Memorial Park and officiated by Rev. Scott Hovey of St. John's Baptist Church and Dr. Richard Wynn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.