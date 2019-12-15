Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Richland Creek Community Church
3229 Burlington Mills Rd
Wake Forest, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Richland Creek Community Church
3229 Burlington Mills Rd
Wake Forest, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Woodlief
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby E. Woodlief

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby E. Woodlief Obituary
Bobby Eugene Woodlief

WAKE FOREST

Bobby Eugene Woodlief, 76, of Wake Forest, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. He was born in Franklin County to the late Eugene William Woodlief & Viola Harris Woodlief. Mr. Woodlief was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a supervisor with J. P. Taylor Company having retired after 35 years of service. Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite Chappell Woodlief and sister-in-law Jo Ann Woodlief.

Mr. Woodlief is survived by his step-children, Vickie Cribb & husband Randy of Raleigh and David Satterwhite & wife Dawn of Wake Forest; brothers, Walter Woodlief & wife Rose of Franklinton and Harold Woodlief of Franklinton; step-granddaughters, Ashley Satterwhite Eatmon & husband Randy and Brooke Satterwhite; nephews, Brandon Woodlief, Drew Woodlief, Jeff Myers and Michael Myers; brother-in-law, H.W. Chappell, Jr. and wife Jean of Franklinton.

Friends may visit with the family from 12:30-1:45 pm prior to the funeral services that will be held at 2 o'clock, Monday afternoon, December 16, 2019 at Richland Creek Community Church, 3229 Burlington Mills Rd, Wake Forest. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Franklinton.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Richland Creek Community Church Building Fund 3229 Burlington Mill Road Wake Forest, NC 27587 or to Unity Baptist Church, Building Fund, 6348 NC 96 West, Youngsville, NC 27596.

A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest (919-556-7400)

www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -