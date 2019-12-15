|
Bobby Eugene Woodlief
WAKE FOREST
Bobby Eugene Woodlief, 76, of Wake Forest, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. He was born in Franklin County to the late Eugene William Woodlief & Viola Harris Woodlief. Mr. Woodlief was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a supervisor with J. P. Taylor Company having retired after 35 years of service. Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite Chappell Woodlief and sister-in-law Jo Ann Woodlief.
Mr. Woodlief is survived by his step-children, Vickie Cribb & husband Randy of Raleigh and David Satterwhite & wife Dawn of Wake Forest; brothers, Walter Woodlief & wife Rose of Franklinton and Harold Woodlief of Franklinton; step-granddaughters, Ashley Satterwhite Eatmon & husband Randy and Brooke Satterwhite; nephews, Brandon Woodlief, Drew Woodlief, Jeff Myers and Michael Myers; brother-in-law, H.W. Chappell, Jr. and wife Jean of Franklinton.
Friends may visit with the family from 12:30-1:45 pm prior to the funeral services that will be held at 2 o'clock, Monday afternoon, December 16, 2019 at Richland Creek Community Church, 3229 Burlington Mills Rd, Wake Forest. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Franklinton.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Richland Creek Community Church Building Fund 3229 Burlington Mill Road Wake Forest, NC 27587 or to Unity Baptist Church, Building Fund, 6348 NC 96 West, Youngsville, NC 27596.
A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest (919-556-7400)
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 15, 2019